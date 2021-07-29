Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 680 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $285.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

