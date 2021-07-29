Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 285.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,628 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $9,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RRGB opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $421.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

