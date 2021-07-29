Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $4.76 Million Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Shattuck Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 1,757.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,474 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 757.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,966 shares of company stock worth $7,586,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

