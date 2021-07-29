Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

