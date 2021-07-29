Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 170.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,235 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Freedom were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Freedom during the first quarter valued at $481,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Freedom by 2,474.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 40.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

