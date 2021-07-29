Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Watford were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in Watford by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Watford in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter valued at $5,286,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Watford by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watford stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRE shares. TheStreet cut Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

