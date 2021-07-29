Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,557 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT opened at $137.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.