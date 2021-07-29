Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 236.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

