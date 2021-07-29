Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Forma Therapeutics worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.71.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). On average, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

