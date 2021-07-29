Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $187,000 Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth approximately $856,000.

NASDAQ SAII opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

