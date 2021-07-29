Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $238,000 Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 122.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

MEC stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.