Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Concrete Pumping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBCP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 508.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $490.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have commented on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

