Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $206,000 in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

ZGYH opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14. Yunhong International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

