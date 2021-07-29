Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.36.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.72 on Wednesday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9251629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

