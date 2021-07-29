Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $256,000 Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Zedge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zedge by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zedge by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zedge news, Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $248,283.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,899 shares of company stock worth $907,333. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZDGE stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $238.54 million, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

