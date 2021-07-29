4,300 Shares in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,517,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 5,454.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 138,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

