Rong Zhou Sells 6,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $106,696.59.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $13,706.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.57 million, a PE ratio of 418.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

