Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Receives Outperform Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.13.

TSE L opened at C$82.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$82.93.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

