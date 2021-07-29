Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $307,000 Investment in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of BM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BMTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

