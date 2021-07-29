Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $205,000.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total value of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

MPWR opened at $431.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $432.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.60.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

