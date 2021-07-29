Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.17.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.35. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.50 and a 12 month high of C$46.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

