Raymond James Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James to C$38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FM. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.36.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$11.21 and a 52 week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 over the last quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

