Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,153 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.32% of BankFinancial worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

BFIN stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

