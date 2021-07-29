Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

