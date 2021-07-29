Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 60,329 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.56% of Independent Bank worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 62,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 52.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.14. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

