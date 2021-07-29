Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.91 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.60 million, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

