33,830 Shares in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 155,356 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yucaipa Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE YAC opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.