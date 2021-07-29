Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 209,819 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.10% of Ardelyx worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 45.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 133.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

