Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.88 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

NYSE:TDW opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a market cap of $466.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.82. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

