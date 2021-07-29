Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,018 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.69% of Stratus Properties worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

