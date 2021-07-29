Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth about $10,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.11. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.