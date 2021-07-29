Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) versus Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Head to Head Survey

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Coursera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 1.20 $63.87 million $0.46 4.33 Coursera $293.51 million 17.48 -$66.82 million N/A N/A

Cheetah Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 48.37% 15.51% 9.65% Coursera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cheetah Mobile and Coursera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Coursera 0 2 15 0 2.88

Coursera has a consensus target price of $51.53, indicating a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Coursera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications. In addition, it offers mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, and Dancing Line; and Cheetah GreetBot, a reception robot. Further, the company provides mobile advertising publisher services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; cloud-based data analytics engines; and artificial intelligence and other services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

