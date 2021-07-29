Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,058,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 526,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,628,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,630.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,450.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

