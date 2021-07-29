Hoylecohen LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,851,000 after purchasing an additional 60,564 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

