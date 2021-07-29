Hoylecohen LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

