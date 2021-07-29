Hoylecohen LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,329,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,900,000 after buying an additional 602,200 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,492,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,270,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.18 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.