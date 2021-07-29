Stifel Financial Corp Sells 182 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYRG stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

