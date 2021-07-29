Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,938 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,060 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 910,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 91,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EC opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

