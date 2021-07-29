Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

BAS opened at €66.41 ($78.13) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.91. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.87. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

