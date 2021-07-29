Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €900.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

EPA:KER opened at €757.80 ($891.53) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €739.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

