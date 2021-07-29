Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.35 ($79.24).

NEM stock opened at €74.46 ($87.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €72.14 ($84.87).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

