Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.80 ($46.82).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €40.66 ($47.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 1 year high of €39.74 ($46.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.29.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

