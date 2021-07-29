Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.70. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.41.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

