Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,402 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

