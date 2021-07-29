Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,425 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $510.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

