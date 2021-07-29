Intelligent Systems (INS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Intelligent Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

INS opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $307.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

