News (NWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.60 on Thursday. News has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -262.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

