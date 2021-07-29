Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 11,812 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

