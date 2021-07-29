Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

