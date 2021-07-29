Hoylecohen LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $325.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

